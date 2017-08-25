Football Weekend

(It is a Football weekend on KXO)….It all starts tonight. High School Football gets underway.

KXO am 1230 will broadcast the Spartan game. Central is taking on KOFA out of Yuma. Carroll Buckley and Jon Driffel will call the action. The Broadcast starts at 6:45 this evening with kickoff at 7:00 pm. Also, the Imperial Tigers will be in Yuma to take on Cibola. That game will be streamed live on the KXO website, kxoradio.com. Mickey Dale and Jorge Grijalva continue to call the Imperial games. That broadcast begins at 6:45, with game time at 7:00 pm. Following the live broadcast, the Imperial game will be immediately broadcast on the KXO website. The Spartan game will also be podcast on the website. Saturday evening it will be NFL action on FM 107.5. The Raiders will take on the Dallas Cowboys in week 3 of the NFL Pre-season. That game will start at 5:00 pm.