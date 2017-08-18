IID Directors Meet Monday

(IID Board to hold its regular meeting)…On a different day.

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet next week on Monday. The Regular meetings are normally on Tuesdays. The Board will go into closed session Monday morning. They will reconvene into public Session at 1:00 in the afternoon. The Directors will be asked to accept an Energy Risk Management Report for the second quarter of 2017. They will be asked to approve the purchase of one extended cab chassis from Dion International Trucks. The Power Purchase agreement prepayments from Titan Solar will be discussed. And there will be a Quarterly financial Update through March 31, 2017. On the information agenda, the Directors will her a report on Minute 323 and ancillary agreements. The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro