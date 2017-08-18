Fire in Calexico

(Structure Fire in Calexico)…It was reported around mid-night Friday morning.

The fire was located in the 100 Block of 3rd Street in Calexico. A second alarm was sounded at just after mid-night, but was canceled after the Calexico Department got the upper-hand on the fire. The structure was an unoccupied house. Fire investigators say the house was unoccupied because of utility bill problems. They say the fire was suspicious and it is being investigated as a possible arson. There were no injuries reported, and no damage estimate available.