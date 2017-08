Local Team is Back

(Strike Team is back)….County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas said the Team got back Thursday night.

The latest Team was sent to the MIAS fire, near Banning in Riverside County. The Team consisted of units from the County, Calexico, Brawley, Holtville and Yuma Fire Departments. The Team left last Monday. As of the latest report from Cal Fire, the MIAS Fire was now 95 percent contained. The fire burned 545 acres of vegetation. No structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported.