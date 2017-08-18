High School Burglaries

El Centro Police are investigating burglaries at both Central Union High School and Southwest High School.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m. Thursday ECPD received a report of a break in at the Nutrition Services Department on the campus of Central. The burglar smashed a kitchen window to gain entry. No property was reported taken. Southwest High School was also burglarized early Thursday morning , apparently by the same criminal. At Southwest the ASB office , cafeteria and gym were entered. Approximately $500.00 in cash was reported stolen. The incidents remain under investigation.