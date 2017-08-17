Councilman Sentenced

(Jason Jackson was in Superior Court Thursday).....Last month Jackson had entered a guilty plea to felony animal cruelty.

At the time, the El Centro City Councilman said the felony would be reduced to a misdemeanor. Thursday the Superior Court Judge did reduce the charge to a misdemeanor. He then sentenced Jackson to ten days in jail. The Judge also said Jackson would face 3 years probation. When he asked Jackson if he accepted the terms of probration, Jackson responded no. The judge gave Jackson a choice of serving 90 days in jail or accept the terms of probation. Jackson finally chose probation. The charges stem from a malnurished horse being found on Jackson's property. One of the terms of probation is that Jackson cannot own or be around horses.