Meet Assemblyman Garcia

(Several opportunities to meet the Assemblyman)…The Assemblyman for Imperial County is Eduardo Garcia.

Today Garcia will be at a ribbon cutting ceremony at SIATech in El Centro. It starts at 4:00 pm. At 6:00 this evening the Assemblyman will be at Cuchis in El Centro. It is not only an opportunity to meet your representative in the Assembly, but free Raspados will also be available. For those who cannot make it to either of today’s events, the Assemblyman will be at his Imperial Valley Office on Saturday, from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm. Garcia’s office is located at 1101 Airport Toad, Suite D in Imperial. At the County Airport.