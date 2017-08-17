Eclipse is Monday

(The much awaited Solar Eclipse)…It happens Monday.

It will be a total Eclipse in the Pacific Northwest. For California it will be a partial eclipse. Astronomers say the eclipse will happen between 9:02 Monday morning and continue through 11:45 am, with the peak obstruction at 10:22 am. In this area, the Sun is expected to be 58 percent blocked at its peak obstruction. It is highly recommended that the eclipse not be viewed directly, without special eye protection. The total eclipse will be broadcast on several television stations.