Cody's Closet

(Cody’s Closet, this Saturday)….It is a Back to School Clothing Giveaway.

And there will be something extra. Clothes being given away this Saturday are sizes pre-school to Jr High, sizes 5-12. The something special? They will also be offering free haircuts. The event will be Saturday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the Grace Lutheran Church at 768 West Holt Avenue, or 8th and Holt in El Centro.