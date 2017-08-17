Special Training

(Alternative Fuel Vehicle Training)…It is being conducted in Yuma.

The Yuma Fire Department has been conducting the training at the Public Safety Training Facility all this week. With the popularity of alternative fuel vehicles, the likelihood of firefighters encountering these vehicles in various emergency situations increases. The training was provided to 106 Fire Department personnel, rotated through the facility in two-hour segments for three days. The class was a combination of classroom instruction, audio-visual supplements and hands-on training.