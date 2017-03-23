Film Festival and Artist Showcase

A call for entries for the 6th Annual Imperial Valley International Film Festival and Artist Showcase has been issued.

The event will not be held until October 13 and 14 , 2017 but deadlines are approaching for entries. The Imperial County Film Commission along with partners the California Arts Council , North County Coalition for the Arts and the Imperial Valley Community Foundation will host the exhibition of works by student and independent filmmakers. The artist showcase will display a wide range of artistic work created by student and amateur artists. The early bird submission deadline is April 15, 2017 with a regular submission deadline of July 15, 2017 and the late entry submission deadline of August 15, 2017. Film entries will be accepted in 6 categories: 1. General Short ( 30 minutes or less ) 2. Documentary / Historical 3. Music Videos 4. Animation 5. Short Shorts ( 60 seconds or less and 6. Extended General ( 30 minutes plus). You may contact the Imperial County Film Commission for more information.