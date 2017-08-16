Imperial Tiger Football Has A New Home

Imperial Tiger football will be streamed live on the KXO website.

Mickey Dale and George Grijalva will be mic side broadcast all 2017 Imperial High School Tigers varsity football games. The first game will be on Friday , August 25 , 2017 when the Tigers journey to Yuma to take on the Cibola Raiders. Mickey began his broadcast career when he worked nights at KXO AM1230. In the early days , he and Carroll Buckley were the voices of Imperial Valley College football. Mickey , a native of Imperial and graduate of Imperial High School has been " The Voice " of the Tigers for a total of about 15 years. George Grijalva has been providing color commentary for the Tiger games for the last 2 years. All 10 regular season games will be streamed live on www.kxoradio.com. Immediately after the game is over , a podcast of the broadcast is available on the website.

KXO AM1230 will carry a split schedule of Central Union High School and Southwest High School games with the first broadcast on Friday , August 25th when the Central Spartans host the Kofa Kings. Carroll Buckley and Jon Driffill will cover the games. They will also be available live streamed on the web site www.kxoradio.com.