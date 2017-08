Party in Brawley

(It is almost party time)….The Party is this Saturday.

It will be the 5th Annual Splash Party in Brawley. The Party is hosted by the Brawley Public Safety Employee Association. It will be held at the Lion Center, 225 A Street in Brawley. The Party will go from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, and it is free. There will be live music, raspados, hot dogs and a lot more.