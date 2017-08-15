County Celebrates

(Imperial County Celebrates it’s Anniversary)….It was 110 years ago when the county was first incorporated.

Tuesday the Board of Supervisors received an Assembly Resolution congratulating the County on the Anniversary. It was presented to the Board at their weekly meeting. Making the presentation was Stella Jimenez, Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, in Imperial County. Following the Board meeting there was a reception in the Conference room next to the Board of Supervisors Chambers. The room was decorated with old photographs on the walls. A Television monitor streamed historical information and photos. A buffet of food was available to the political dignitaries, past and present, from around the County, as well as members of the general public, County Department heads and the current Board of Supervisors.