Figueroa also resigned

(Cordova not the only one to resign Monday)….Ralph Cordova Jr. announced he was leaving his position of CEO.

A position he had held for the past nine years. Also Monday, Miguel Figueroa submitted his resignation with the County. Figueroa has been the Director for the Workforce Development office for the past three years.. His resignation does not go into effect for a week or two, but Figueroa said his thank yous and good-byes Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting. Figueroa said he had accepting a position as the Economic Development Director for the City of Calexico.