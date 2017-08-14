Supervisors meeting short, with a special reception

(Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday)….They will also be celebrating.

There are only two items on the action agenda. They will be asked to adopt the Imperial Valley Border Economic Impact Study, funded by the US Department of Commerce through its Economic Development Administration Agency Grant. Esperanza Colio-Warren, Manager of Community and Economic Development will present the study. She will also discuss the bid results for the Winterhaven Public Safety Facility Project. There are several Special Presentations on the Tuesday agenda. At 11:00 am the Board will host a reception in Honor of Imperial County’s 110th Anniversary.