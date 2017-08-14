Unemployment to be Discussed

(Assemblyman to discuss unemployment)…Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia will be joined with others at a press conference.

Also participating Thursday will be SIATech Independent Study High School and Imperial County Workforce Development. They will discuss regional and legislative efforts to spur employment, empower our community and enhance overall economic prosperity within Imperial County. The event will also mark the official debut SIATech’s new El Centro campus. A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held following the Press Conference at 4:00 pm Thursday. SIATech is located at 1523 Main Street, Suite 112 in El Centro.