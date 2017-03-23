Child Safety Seat Program

Do you know how to install a child seat in your car?

Do you know what the law says about child safety seats in cars? The answers to your questions about child car safety seats will be answered Saturday. State Senator Ben Hueso , the California Highway Patrol , Rotary Club of Brawley and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District will hold a Child Car Safety Program Saturday. CHP officers will be on hand to answer your questions regarding child seat installation and compliance. The program will be held in the north parking lot of Pioneers Memorial Hospital from 8:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. and is a great way for parents and grandparents to learn about car safety laws and child passenger safety requirements.