Calexico Fire Department Move Is Temporary

The City of Calexico has relocated the Fire Department's Station One.

The move is temporary as the City begins renovations of the main station on 5th Street. The Station One manpower and equipment as well as administrative offices will be housed in the former Imperial County Courthouse at 415 E. 4th Street for the duration of the remodeling project. The Fire Department business line is being transferred but may be delayed until the beginning of September. The City says that , at least for the time being , 760 - 768 - 8393 should be used for business calls. For emergencies continue to use 9 -1 -1.