Accident Blocks Freeway

An early morning accident on Mt. Springs Grade resulted in a brief closure of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 8.

The accident was reported at about 5:30 a.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 8 at In-Ko-Pah. According to the California Highway Patrol it was a single vehicle rollover accident. Reports indicate that the vehicle caught fire. One person was airlifted from the scene with what were said to be major injuries. Eastbound lanes of the freeway were shut down for over 30 minutes for emergency vehicles and for the helicopter to land. The accident remains under investigation.