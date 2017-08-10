Public Opinion Sought

(Town Hall Meeting)…It will be held September 6th.

The El Centro Chamber of Commerce and the El Centro Police Officers Association are hosting the meeting. The Chamber is inviting as many resident that can attend to do so. The Town Hall meeting will be held in Ryerson Hall at the Desert Trails RV Park, on Wake Avenue. El Centro Mayor and other City Council members will also be invited. The meeting is to discuss Public Safety and Measure P Funds. Measure P is the Sales Tax increase recently approved by El Centro voters. The Chamber and the P.O.A. say the city needs to slow down and develop priorities on how the funds are to be spent. They say the city needs to deal with current, urgent needs, before spending the tax increase on anything new.