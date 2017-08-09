ICOE Nomination

(Teacher of the Year Nominee)….There is only one.

Based upon Imperial County’s student enrollment of 37,000 for grades Kinder through 12th grade, the Imperial Office of Education can nominate one local teacher to the California Department of Education to be considered for the California Teacher of the Year Program. The local nominee is Brawley Elementary School District’s Gail Zeigler. She has taught for 33 years, most of that being in the Brawley Elementary School District. She has taught in all of the district’s elementary schools and currently works at Phil Swing where she not only teaches 4th grade, but serves as the Safety Patrol Advisor and coordinates the Jump Rope for Heart program at her school, as well. If selected as one of California’s Teachers of the Year, Ms. Zeiglar would be showcased as a shining example of the over 300,000 teachers in the state.