110th Anniversary

Imperial County was officially Incorporated 110 years ago. The County Board of Supervisors will mark the Anniversary at their meeting Tuesday, August 15th. The Board will host a reception from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The reception will be held in the Conference Room, adjacent to the Board of Supervisors Chambers. In an effort to celebrate the successes and milestones of the County over the years, while providing an opportunity to reminisce on the County’s history and Culture, the Board of Supervisors is hosting the reception for dignitaries, representatives of federal, state and local agencies and members of the public.