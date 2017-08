High Ozone Levels

(Afternoon Air Pollution)…It was reported in both Calexico and El Centro Tuesday afternoon.

The Air Pollution Control District issued Air Quality Alerts for both Cities. Both communities experienced high levels of Ozone, for an Air Quality Condition of Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. The Sensitive groups are mostly children and those with asthma. The levels lowered overnight. By early Wednesday morning Air Quality was listed as Good throughout the County.