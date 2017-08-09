El Centro Sales Tax Increase

(How should sales tax funds be spent?)…El Centro voters recently approved a sales tax increase.

The El Centro Chamber has asked the City Council to slow down and discuss priorities for the funds. El Centro Mayor Alex Cardenas says the ballot measure said the funds would be spent on infrastructure. He said how would the council explain to voters who approved the tax measures that they are deviating from what was promised. In comments to KXO News, Cardenas said the city was not hurrying into anything right now. The Mayor said a Budget Workshop was scheduled for September. He said the workshop would assess how much of the increased sales tax has been collected. He said it would then be determined how much was available and how much would be needed for the infrastructure projects. The Chamber wants to hold Town Hall meetings to discuss the needs for the funds. Cardenas said if he had not been invited to discuss the issue.