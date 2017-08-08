ECPD Traffic Enforcement Operation

The El Centro Police Department has just completed a 4 day selective traffic enforcement enforcement operation in the city.

Officers involved in the operation focused on what are termed " Primary Collision Factor " violations and areas where statistical analysis indicates accidents are higher , violations are more common , and other factors including pedestrian traffic. The four days of operation yielded 195 traffic stops and 184 citations for various violations. Officers focused on speeding , turning movements and disobeying signals and signs. The El Centro Police Department said that during the operation they received positive comments from the community by both phone calls and social media postings. The operation was funded by grant funds awarded to the City.