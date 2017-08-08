Regional Plan presented to the Supervisors

( Four year plan presented to the Board of Supervisors)…It is the Workforce Development Office Southern Border Regional Planning Unit Plan for 2-17 thru 2020.

It was presented to the Supervisors Tuesday. Miguel Figueroa, Director of the Imperial County Office of Workforce Development, said the plan was put together with their Regional partners in San Diego. He said the Plan specifically focus’s on constructing a regional training and education architecture that aligns with regional labor markets. The Plan is scheduled to be approved by the County Board and the California Workforce Development Board in September.