New Ports Hit a Snag

(A new problem for the new Port in Calexico)….The problem has to do with the opening dates.

District 1 Supervisor John Renison said he attended a meeting on the New Port in Mexicali. He said they were informed of a conflict on opening dates. Mexican officials said the new Port on their side of the border was scheduled to open in 2019. The problem with that is, the New Port on the U.S. side of the border is scheduled to open in March 2018. Renison said the plans for the Mexican Port were done and funding was in place, but the Mexican Federal officials decided they wanted to review the plans. He said the current Mexican port may have to be used for a year after the New U.S. port opens, or the Mexican Government could decide to hurry construction of their new port to meet the timeline. Renison said the infrastructure was already in place on the Mexican side.