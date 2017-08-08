Emergency Declarations

(Board of Supervisors adopt two resolutions)…. They were adopted as emergency items.

Both are declarations of emergency for two separate storms. Tony Rouhotas, County Fire Chief and Director of the local office of emergency services, told the Board Tuesday the Declarations were to support the Imperial Irrigation District. He said the IID plans to adopt their own declarations in an attempt to get the state to reimburse them for the over $3 million in damages caused by the storms. The first storm hit near Brawley on July 31st. The second hit near Seeley on August 3rd. The second storm knocked down 40 power poles that carried power to an important transmission site. The IID says work to replace the poles should be complete by Friday. Drew Road in that area will remain closed through Friday.