Damage Repairs

(Repairs were expected Sunday evening)….The repairs were to damage created by a storm Thursday afternoon.

The Storm knocked down 30 power poles in the Seeley area. The poles served a major Imperial Valley transmission line. 620 energy customers initially lost power, but Imperial Irrigation District crews were able to restore most of the power within an hour. Temporary solutions were implanted to restore power to residents of Rio Bend RV Park and Golf Resort, as well as Storm’s Crossing Mobile Estate. Those residents were without power until Saturday morning. A more permanent solution was expected over the weekend.