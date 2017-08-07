Supervisors Face a Short Agenda

(The County Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday)….They will discuss a budget amendment.

The Board is getting ready to begin Budget Hearings in September. The Amendment is to fund operations under an Elder Abuse Grant. Also at the meeting the Supervisors will discuss and possibly take action on the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Southern Border Regional Planning Unit Plan for 2017 through 2020. And, they will be asked to accept grant funds awarded from the California Office of Emergency Services for the County Victim Services Program. The Board convenes into public session at 9:30 Tuesday morning.