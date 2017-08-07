Funds being raised

(Fundraising efforts are underway)….Funds are being raised in the name of Tonya Pugh.

Family and friends want to return her body to her home state of Oregon. Pugh was working as a singer in the Imperial Valley when she suddenly died July 21. The County Coroners office said the autopsy did not reveal anything out of the ordinary.. They said the death does not appear suspicious, but toxicology tests were sent to a forensic lab. Until those results are returned, the cause of death is listed as pending.