Bowling Facility Opens

(Bowling is back)…After over a year going without.

Imperial Valley now has a place to bowl, and a fun center. The Strikezone held their soft opening on Saturday. The Grand Opening will be held as soon as their permit to sell alcoholic beverages is approved. That may be some time next month. The Strikezone currently is offering Bowling, a Bowling Center, Laser Tag, Mozzarelli and Gelato and other attractions. The Zone fills the void left by the abrupt closing of the Brunswick XL a year ago. The current facility is operated by Arc of Imperial Valley.