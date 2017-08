Tough New Ordinance

(El Centro getting tough on Graffiti vandals)….A new ordinance strengthens penalties for those prosecuted.

The penalties include the parents of under-aged convicted violators. According to the ordinance, parents could be sentenced to serve at least half of the community service ordered for the minor violator. Fines could go as high as $40,600, with a lien placed on property owned by the parents. The ordinance also offers a $150 reward for information leading to an arrest.