Single Vehicle Collision

(El Centro man injured in collision)….The California Highway Patrol released their preliminary report.

The CHP says 21-year-old Martin Moraga was driving his Toyota south on Highway 7, south of Heber Road. They say the driver allowed the vehicle to move into the center dirt divider. The Highway Patrol says Moraga apparently tried to steer the vehicle back on to the Highway. The maneuver caused the vehicle to roll several times. The Toyota came to rest on its roof facing in a northerly direction. Moraga was able to get himself out of the vehicle. He was airlifted to Desert Regional Hospital to be treated for what was described as major injuries. The CHP is continuing to investigate the single vehicle collision.