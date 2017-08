No Deal for Deveau

(It is No Deal for a Brawley woman)….Diane Deveau is charged with 7 counts of Child Molestation.

Her Pre-Trial was held Thursday. At the El Centro Superior Court, the District Attorney’s Office revealed they would not be offering any deals to the Brawley resident. Deveau will be getting a new Public Defender. The hearing was continued until August 17 to allow the new attorney time to secure a witness for the defense. Deveau has entered a not guilty plea to the charges against her.