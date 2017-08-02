IVC Taking Applications to Fill Vacancy.

(IVC Board of Trustees to fill their vacancy)…The Imperial Valley College is looking to appoint a new Trustees Area Five.

That person will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Juanita Salas, who stepped down on June 30th when she took office as the Imperial Irrigation District Director for Division one. The person chosen will serve out the remainder of Salas’ term The seat will be up for election November 2018. The IVC Board of Trustees will call a special meeting to appoint someone to fill the Trustee Area five vacancy. To fill out an application for consideration, go to the IVC website.