Tank Replacement Program

(Supervisors take action as the Air Pollution Control District)….The Board adjourned into the APCD at their Tuesday meeting.

The Supervisors approved the CNG Tank Replacement Program, and they approved the fund awards for the school bus tank replacement. Air Pollution Control Officer Matt Dessert told the Board there were nine buses around the county that will receive a $20,000 grant to replace the tanks. The program will start with four buses. Three in the Calexico School District and one in El Centro. Dessert says the tank replacements will produce cleaner emissions, resulting in a cleaner air quality.