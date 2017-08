New Schedule

(Carseat checks)…They are conducted by the El Centro Sector office of the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says they are making adjustments to accommodate more of the public. Currently the seats are checked by appointment only on Fridays from 8:00 to 10:00 am. A new schedule has now been implemented. Appointments are now made for Tuesday and Thursday starting at 8:00 am and lasting until the last appointment at 10:00 am. Call the CHP El Centro Sector Office to make an appointment.