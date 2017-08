Adjourned Meeting

The Tuesday Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors special meeting has been adjourned and will continue Wednesday.

The special meeting was called to hold conferences with legal counsel about existing litigation. After meeting Tuesday the board decided to adjourn to Wednesday , August 2 , 2017 at 10:00 a.m. The Adjourned Meeting will be held in the IID Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro. It will be in closed session.