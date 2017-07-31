Supervisors Meet Tuesday

(Annual Crop and Livestock report)…It will be presented to the County Board of Supervisors.

County Ag Commissioner Carlos Ortiz will make the presentation at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting. The report is for the last fiscal year. Air Pollution Control Officer Matt Dessert will ask the Board to approve the CNG Tank Replacement Program, and to approve the award of funds for school bus tank replacement. The Supervisors will be asked to approve the Agreement of Services with CPS HR Consulting for fiscal years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. The Agreement amount is $48,000 each year. And the Board is scheduled to discuss the new Cannabis Ordinance. The Supervisors open their public meeting at 9:30 Tuesday morning.