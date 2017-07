Brawley Chamber Event

(Business Speed Networking)…Described as the Hottest Event of the Year.

It is being held this evening. The event is hosted by the Brawley Chamber of Commerce. It is being held at the Lion’s Center Gym. Doors open at 5:30 pm. The program starts at 6:00 pm sharp. For more information, including the admission price, contact the Brawley Chamber. Ask for Katie Luna.