Fatal Injuries

(47 year old woman suffers fatal injuries)…The single vehicle collision was reported late last week.

The Campo resident was driving her Toyota south on Buckman Springs Road. The California Highway Patrol says she came to a curve in the Road South of Lake Morena Drive. She may have lost control of the vehicle after it drifted into the opposite lane. The CHP says the vehicle went into a spin and the driver’s side of the vehicle collided with a tree. The Highway Patrol and Paramedics responding to the incident attempted to revive the woman, but she was pronounced at the scene. The CHP has not released her name.