Be On The Look-out

(County Sheriff’s asked to be on the look out)…The request was issued late last week.

Long Prairie, Minnesota police issued the request, saying they believed a homicide suspect was headed for El Centro to visit his mother. They said the suspect was considered armed and dangerous. His name was not released. They believed he was traveling in a tan 2003 Ford Focus with Minnesota license plates. The homicide was reported July 27th in Long Prairie, Minnesota.