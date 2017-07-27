2 Injured In Traffic Accident

A Phoenix woman and her 8-year old son sustained injuries in a Tuesday night accident.

According to the California Highway Patrol , 42-year old Lizzette Felix of Phoenix Arizona was eastbound on Interstate 8 near Towland Road when her Suzuki Vitara drifted onto the shoulder of the highway. Felix apparently over-corrected when trying to get back on the roadway and the vehicle overturned coming to rest on its roof. Felix's 8-year old son was able to get out of the vehicle through the back window but Felix had to be extricated by the Imperial County Fire Department using the Jaws of Life. Both Felix and the boy were life flited from the scene for treatment of their injuries. The accident remains under investigation but the CHP stated that alcohol was not a factor.