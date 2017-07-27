Calexico Hires Public Works Director

The City of Calexico has hired a new Public Works Director / City Engineer.

City Manager Armando G. Villa has announced the hiring of David Dale to fill the position of Public Works Director , a job that also has responsibilities as City Engineer and is responsible for the overall management of the City's Land Development , Engineering , Parks , Streets , Fleet , Public Facilities and Utilities to include water , wastewater , airport and transit. Dale is licensed as both a California Professional Registered Engineer and a Land Surveyor. and brings over 17 years experience in a wide range of civil engineering , construction and land surveying projects. He will begin his new job on Monday , July 31, 2017.