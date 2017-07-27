MANA Nominations

(MANA de Imperial Valley seeking nominations)…They are for the 2017 Las Primeras Honorees.

The local chapter of the National Latina Organization is inviting the community to nominate a Latina for consideration as a 2017 Las Primeras Honoree. Three women will be chosen and honored during the Annual Las Primeras Awards Gala to be held Friday, October 20th at the Old Eucalyptus School House in El Centro. The deadline to submit nominations is Saturday August 12th. Applications are available at ivmana.org.