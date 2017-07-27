A Small Swarm

(Several small temblors in the North end)…They were recorded Wednesday.

Most were listed as Micro-quakes. The two largest earthquakes hit within minutes of each other. The first was recorded at 12:08 in the afternoon. It measured a magnitude 3.3. At 12:43 Wednesday afternoon a magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded by the US Geological Survey. The two Minor earthquakes and all the micro-quakes were recorded in the same basic area, about 8 miles west/northwest of Calipatria. No damage or injury has been reported.