Farmer of the Year Nominations

(Local Farm Bureau taking nominations)…They can only be made by Farm Bureau members.

The nominations are for the 2017 Jim Kuhn Memorial Farmer of the Year Award. The ceremonies will be held at the Stockman’s Club in Brawley at the annual Imperial County Farm Bureau Dinner/meeting. The 2017 Farmer of the Year will remain a closely guarded secret until the day of the event. Members can find nomination forms on the Imperial County Farm Bureau website. Call the Farm Bureau for more information.