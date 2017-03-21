Woman ejected from rolling vehicle

(Fatal injury collision)…It was reported early Saturday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it was a two-vehicle collision on Highway 111 North of Keystone. The CHP says 23-year-old Leonardo Ortega was driving a 2015 Toyota north on the Highway. The 23-year-old driver allowed his vehicle to drift out of his lane, directly into the rear end of a 2006 Ford pickup. The pickup was being driven by 67 year old Jose Arrechea. There was a 49-year-old female passenger in the pickup. Both vehicles went out of control and both rolled. The 49 year old was ejected from the pickup and suffered fatal injuries. The County Coroners office identifies her as Lourdes Nahomy Arrechea. Investigators say she was not wearing a seatbelt.